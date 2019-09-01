Let no problem overwhelm you

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

WHY do people allow their problems to overwhelm them? What they need to do is to keep on trying to overcome the problems. Brethren, I want to know that if someone allows problems to overwhelm him or her, the person can never be delivered of the problems.

How do you identify people who allow their problems to weigh them down? They are the people that magnify the problem confronting them. They carry their problems on their heads as load. On their faces, one can see they are immensely troubled; and they actually want to tell whoever cares to know that they have problems like joblessness, hunger or any financial problem.

When they do not have problems and everything is working for them accordingly, they do not put them on their heads. But when they are in problem it is easily noticed.

Anyone that magnifies his or her problems, and fails to confront the matter with faith might take more time than may be required to get delivered from the problem. More times, the person would have to live with the problem till old age.

There are three unfortunate consequences that befall someone who allows problems to take over control. Firstly, the person’s prayer will not be answered, his or her mind is not properly focused. Secondly, the person’s soul becomes weak and sick and thirdly, the person’s mind is disturbed. People who have good health are those that think positively and they always have at the back of their minds that tomorrow will be better.

Some people’s minds are always in confused state in the presence of God. They forget that God does not have much to do for a person having confused state of mind. Imagine the woman with the issue of blood in the Scripture she was subjected to bleeding for twelve years. She became confused since the first day of her marriage because she could not sleep.

Eventually she made the problem a major concern to her that she had no time for her husband and God. She started consulting herbalists spending her fortune and she had on fetish things to got solution but to no avail until she had about Jesus’ coming. Some time people tend to forget God and that HE is an unquestionable God who can do everything.

God said in the Bible that is anything difficult for him Jeremiah 32 : 27. This woman, on this fateful day, she made up her mind that she will be healed when she touches the edge of Jesus’ cloak. The Bible says in Matthew 9:20 – 21 “ Just then a woman who had been subject to bleeding for twelve years came up behind him and touched the edge of his cloak, She said to herself, if I only touch his cloak, I will be healed, Jesus turned and saw her, Take heart my daughter, he said, your faith has healed you.

And the woman was healed from that moment.” In the same vein, Jabez was a person born with afflictions and pains. He never relented in his efforts to overcome his affliction and challenges. On this fateful day he cried on to God in his prayers to bless him and his coast and God answered his prayers.

Immediately his misfortune situation was changed to fortune ( 1 Chronicle 4 : 9-10) Similarly, Joseph faced a lot of challenges, he was able to overcome them as they were coming his way. Eventually he rose to the highest position in the land of Egpty. Brethren, I implore you not to lose hope when you are troubled. Continue to try and find solutions to your problems with your prayer and faith in the Lord, all the problems will varnish in the name of Jesus. Amen.

Vanguard