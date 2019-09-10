LASUTH receives 40 automatic hospital beds

As Ogunsola Foundation gives back

By Sola Ogundipe

THE Medical Emergency Ward of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, recently received 40 fully automatic hospital beds and 100 bedsheets.

The beds and beddings were donated by the Olalekan Ogunshola Memorial Foundation, on behalf of the family.

Receiving the beds and beddings, the Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, expressed gratitude.

“We are grateful and feel blessed. In 2018, TOS donated 18 of these hospital beds. The state government is delighted and grateful to the donor, who runs our mortuary services excellently and has extended her partnership to Gbagada General Hospital and the Mainland Hospital, Yaba.”

Further, Fabamwo in appreciating the Ogunsola family and Foundation, described the effort as a giant leap in efforts towards repositioning the hospital.

“The relationship between LASUTH and TOS Funerals led by Mrs. Ogunsola has been long standing. The introduction of an ultra-modern morgue services, the knack for success and the courage of the family has helped the hospital to grow,” he stated.

In her own comment, the Director of Hospital Services, Lagos State, Dr Emmanuella Zamba, who represented the Commissioner for Health, praised the gesture and called for more support of the State government’s Public-Private Partnernership, PPP, initiative.

“When it comes to PPP, TOS Funerals is the success story of the Lagos State Government, it was the first PPP we had in Lagos State and that relationship is still thriving. I salute Mrs. Taiwo Ogunsola’s spirit of entrepreneurship and CSR. It is truly worthy of commendation.”

In a chat, Ogunsola, explained that the rationale for the donation was noble.

“We are doing this for our CSR and also to allay the suffering of patients at LASUTH.”

Ogunsola, who is also the Chief Embalmer of the outfit, said the gesture is part of the commitment to assist the Lagos State government to provide qualitative health care for Lagosians and also in remembrance of her late husband, Mr Olalekan Ogunsola, who passed away in 2003.

While promising to do more CSR in the future, she noted that this phase of donation will be extended to the Gbagada General Hospital and Mainland Hospital where 100 bedsheets (each) would be delivered.

“We want to make our presence known and we also want to give back to it”, she said.

In her closing remark, the Director of Hospital Administration, Mrs. Olatokunbo Adio said the generous donation would better the lives of the hospital’s patients and the community at large.