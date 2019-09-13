LASU promotes 377 staff, dismisses eight, warns some

By Adesina Wahab

The Governing Council of the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojoo, Lagos yesterday announced the promotion of 377 academic and non+academic staff, just as eight others, including the Secretary of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, LASU chapter, Dr Tony Dansu, were dismissed from service with immediate effect.

In a statement by the Coordinator of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ademola Adekoya, the decisions were taken at the 122nd Statutory Meeting of the Council held on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Some staff members were also given a stern warning.

The breakdown of those promoted are: 11 Associate Professor to Professor: 14 Senior Lecturer to Associate Professor: 5 Lecturer 1 to Senior Lecturer: 1 Lecturer II to Lecturer I.

For the non-academic staff 125 senior staff were promoted, while 221 junior staff were also promoted.

For those dismissed, the statement read, “Council considered the reports of the Joint Council/Senate Disciplinary Committee, and the Joint Council (Administrative and Technical Staff) Disciplinary Committee, respectively, and approved the dismissal of affected staff as follows:

“Dr Henry Olusegun Gbelee- Department of Pediatrics and Child Health, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Lagos State University College of Medicine, was investigated on allegation of absence from duty without permission and found culpable.

“Council noted that his action constitutes serious act of misconduct; he was therefore DISMISSED with immediate effect from the services of the University.

“Council also directed that he pays back the sum of One Million, Six Hundred and Thirty – Five Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifteen Naira, Fifty Kobo [N1, 635,715:50] only to the University, being the salaries erroneously paid to him while on Six [6] months approved Leave of Absence from 1st April to 30th September, 2016 within Two [2] months, failing which the University shall institute legal action against him to recover the said sum.

“Dr Oluwakemi Adebisi Aboderin-Shonibare -Department of African Languages, Literature and Communication Arts, Faculty of Arts was investigated on allegation of being in possession of confidential documents i.e. Assessor’s Report and Report of Appointments, Promotions and Disciplinary Committee of Council, and found culpable. Council noted that her action constitutes serious misconduct; she was therefore dismissed from the services of the University with immediate effect.

“Dr Adeolu Oyekan -Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts, was investigated on allegations of unauthorized removal, retention and dissemination/publication of official confidential documents AND infractions arising from the interviews granted to online Media Platforms levelled against him, and found culpable. Council noted that his acts constitute serious misconduct; he was therefore DISMISSED from the services of the University with immediate effect.

“Dr Anthony Dansu- Department of Human Kinetics, Sports and Health Education, Faculty of Education, was investigated on allegation of unauthorized removal, retention and dissemination/publication of official confidential documents and infractions arising from the interviews granted to online Media Platforms levelled against him, and found culpable. Council noted that his acts constitute serious misconduct; he was therefore dismissed from the services of the University with immediate effect.

“Mr Kehinde Olakunle Coker – Department of Religions and Peace Studies, Faculty of Arts, was investigated on allegations of Sales of Marks and Receipt of Financial Inducement from Students to pass two [2] students of the Department of English [Miss Lawal Motunrayo Akorede and Master Bello Afolabi Babatunde] levelled against him, and found culpable. Council noted that his action was tantamount to serious misconduct capable of bringing the name of the University to disrepute; he was therefore DISMISSED from the services of the University with immediate effect.

“Mr Oladapo Shafih Akinyemi – Pupil Engineer, Works and Physical Planning Unit was investigated on allegation of abandonment of duty levelled against him and was found culpable. Council noted that his action constitutes serious act of misconduct; he was therefore dismissed from the services of the University with immediate effect.

“Mrs Alaba Mariam Odu – Faculty of Science was investigated on allegation of falsification of May/June 1990 and 1999 WAEC results levelled against her, and found culpable. Council noted that her action constitutes a serious act of misconduct; she was therefore dismissed from the services of the University with immediate effect

“Mr Wasiu Adewale Busari – Security Unit, was investigated on allegation of bribe to pervert the course of justice and false claims against the Vice-Chancellor levelled against him, and found culpable. Council noted that his action constitutes serious act of misconduct; he was therefore dismissed from the services of the University with immediate effect.”

The Council also issued warning to Dr Edu Hamzat Oladipupo, Lecturer 1, Department Islamic and International Law, Faculty of Law was investigated on allegation of Divided Loyalty against the University levelled against him and was warned to desist from such act in future.

Also, Mr Adisa Olusola Bidemi (Patrol Supervisor), Mr Jimoh Taiwo (Head Gateman), Mr Sindiku Lukman (Gateman) and Mr Johnson Sunday (Gateman) were investigated on allegation of Negligence in the theft of Aluminum Window Slides Levelled Against them and found culpable. They were thereafter surcharged on the scale of their responsibilities.

While Mr Olusegun Kehinde Temitope, Executive Officer, Audit, was investigated on allegation of collection of Discrepancies in Name of WAEC O’Level Results Leveled against him and found not culpable. He was therefore exonerated.

The statement said the Joint Council/Senate (Academic) Disciplinary Committee and the Joint Council (Administrative and Technical Staff) Disciplinary Committee which heard the cases strictly followed all laid down procedures, and duly gave opportunity to the individuals involved to defend themselves.

However, Dansu, who has been having issues with LASU authorities over the manner some academic staff were sacked in the past, could not be reached for comments as calls to his line were not picked and he did not reply message sent to him.

