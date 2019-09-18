LASPOTECH gets full accreditation for 66 programmes

The Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu on Wednesday said it had secured 100 per cent accreditation of all the 66 programmes in the institution.

The Polytechnic Spokesman, Mr Olanrewaju Kuye, said that the approval of the accreditation was given by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), following the 2019 accreditation recently.

“The Polytechnic successfully secured 100 per cent accreditation of all the programmes.

“The approval also includes the institutional accreditation, as the exercise covers all the schools and departments in the polytechnic,’’ Kuye said.

According to him, the schools in the polytechnic include School of Agriculture, School of Communication and Liberal Studies, School of Engineering and School of Environmental Studies.

Kuye listed also the School of Management and Business Studies, School of Pure and Applied Sciences and School of Technology.

“In all, NBTE approved 66 programmes for the institution to admit students for the 2019/2020 academic session, ‘’ he said.

The Polytechnic Rector, Mr Samuel Sogunro, however, assured the public that the institution’s management would remain committed to its vision in providing world-class educational services, using competent personnel and modern facilities.

Vanguard News Nigeria