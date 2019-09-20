LAGESC committed to implementing Environmental Laws

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) has affirmed its readiness to implement all the relevant laws aimed at achieving a cleaner, hygienic, aesthetically responding environment.

The Executive Secretary of LAGESC, Mrs. Idowu Mohammed, said this in a statement signed by the Head, Public Affairs Unit, LAGESC, Adebayo Kehinde in Lagos on Thursday.

Mohammed also said that the agency would ensure total conformity in line with the Lagos State Environmental Protection Law 2017.

The executive secretary said part of the functions of LAGESC was to monitor and maintain surveillance along the highway, streets and public amenities.

She said that LAGESC would as well report regularly any breach of the provision of the Environmental Laws to the appropriate enforcement authorities.

According to her, the present administration in the state is passionate about the safety of lives and cleanliness of the environment.

”Hence, the administration has directed LAGESC officials with the mandate to effectively clamp down on all violators of environmental sanitation laws in the state and to adequately protect lives and the environment at large,” she said.

The executive secretary also said that there was risk associated with neglecting the use of pedestrian bridges.

She said that such an act impeded the free flow of traffic as well as an unnecessary loss of lives as a result of hit-and-run drivers.

Mohammed said that the distance from the pedestrian bridges where arrests could be made by LAGESC officers, against erring pedestrians wishing to endanger their lives by crossing the highway, was pegged at 200 meters.

”There is an increase in trading activities on the major roads, hawking, illegal activities by roadside mechanics, abandoned vehicles and illegal structures on drainage.

”There is also an increase in selling and cooking of food on roads/sidewalks, and all these constitute nuisance and traffic gridlock on our roads.

”The agency will not relent in implementing relevant laws concerning the environment, coupled with constant monitoring of Lagos environs in line with global best practices of enforcement technique.

”The agency will ensure that statutory punishment is meted out to offenders, which will be upheld at all times in accordance with the provision of the Environmental Protection Law 2017.”