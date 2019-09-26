Landmark varsity committed to academic excellence–VC

Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara, says it remains committed to promoting academic excellence.

Prof. Adeniyi Olayanju, Landmark University Vice-Chancellor, said this in Omu Aran at the 2019/2020 Session Students Welcome Assembly for 100 and 200 level new intakes.

He said the institution, with its agrarian revolution drive, was well aware and prepared for the challenges ahead in producing solution providers toward restoring the dignity of the black race.

According to him, the institution is always sacrosanct in its journey toward the desired world-class status.

“Excellence is not only our maxim but our goal tenaciously pursued to reality. Spirituality is our guiding principle.

“This underpins our success story that may have attracted you to our amazing community of new groundbreakers.

“It is, therefore, important to stress that the university will not compromise her zero tolerance for any misconduct, as any student guilty of any act of indiscipline will face the consequences,” he stated.

The vice-chancellor also emphasized the relevance of good beginning to academic success while assuring them of the positive impact Landmark provides for them as students.

He congratulated the students for being in the right place at the right time of their lives, saying Landmark was poised to raise a generation of leaders, solution providers and an army of reformers.

The vice-chancellor charged the returning students to embrace good conduct that would enable them to have the best campus experience in the new academic session.

Earlier, the institution’s Registrar, Miss Fola Oyinloye, had counseled the students to be focused on their academic studies and avoid unwarranted distractions.

She implored the students to be open to learning saying, Landmark environment was both for their character reformation and spiritual development.

In his sermon entitled, “Understanding the Requirements of Success”, the institution’s Chaplain, Pastor Tope Johnson, charged the students to be spiritually inclined in their academic pursuits.

He also urged the students to be determined in achieving academic excellence through unwavering dedication and due diligence.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News