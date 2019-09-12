Lai Mohammed to Atiku: Apologise to Nigerians now

By Nwafor Sunday

Having squashed and nullified the petitions brought to the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT, by Alhaji Atiku Abubaka, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 23, Presidential Election, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Thursday advised the former to apologise to Nigerians for willfully distracting the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari with his frivolous election petitions.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by his media aide, Segun Adeyemi, Mr Lai opined that PDP should be thanking its stars that it is not being prosecuted for ”coming to court with a fraudulently-obtained evidence”.

Parts of the statement read thus: ”Nigerians are tired of this orchestrated distraction, and will rather wish that the opposition, having lost at the polls and in court, will now join hands with the government to move Nigeria to the next level,” he said.

”This is more so that the judgement validating the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari was unanimous that the petition lacked merit, that the petitioners failed to prove any of the grounds upon which their case was anchored and that President Buhari is eminently qualified to contest the poll.

”It is intriguing that a party that trumpets the rule of law at every turn will present, in open court, evidence it claimed to have obtained by hacking into a supposed INEC server.

“Don’t they realise this is a criminal act for which they are liable? Instead of threatening to head to the Supreme Court, driven more by ego than commonsense, they should be sorry for allowing desperation to overwhelm their sense of reasoning. Enough is enough.”

Vanguard