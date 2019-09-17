LAGESC gets new Corps Marshal

By Evelyn Usman

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has approved the appointment of Mrs Akinpelu Gbemisola, a retired Commissioner of Police as the new Corps Marshal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps LAGESC.

Gbemisola, a graduate of History & International Relations Department, from the Lagos State University Ojo, started her career as a Cadet Inspector in the Nigeria Police, in 1984. She served in different capacities in the Nigeria Police, as Head, Criminal Central Registry, Alagbon, Lagos; Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Abuja; Commissioner of Police, Inspectorate, Directorate of Training, Force Headquarters, Abuja and as the Commandant, Police College, Ikeja, where she retired.

Alongside her appointment are three Deputy Corps Marshals; Mr. Ganiyu Salami, Mr. Adeeso Adeleke, and Mr. Ganiyu Kazeem, in charge of Control and Supervision of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps members.

By the way, LAGESC is the erstwhile Kick against Indiscipline, KAI Brigade established by the state government to promote a cleaner and hygienic environment.

