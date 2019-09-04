Kyari reiterates commitment to transparency in NNPC operations

The Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, has reiterated his commitment to transparency and accountability in the operations of the corporation.

Kyari gave the assurance when the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationist (NAPE) led by its president, Mr Ajibola Oyebamiji, visited him in Abuja on Tuesday.

“This management is focused on four things, and they are easily connected. We promised that we have to be transparent, and accounable to stakeholders.

“And we will drive this company to global excellence, through excellent performance.

“This is very possible and we have seen very significant indication that it is achievable,” he said.

Kyari also revealed that significant progress had been made in the ongoing exploration of inland basins, adding that the target of growing the nation’s reserve to 40 billion barrels by 2023 was realistic and achievable.

He explained that NNPC was revving up exploration activities in all the frontier basins to achieve the 3 million barrels per day crude oil production target.

According to him, the national oil company will invest more efforts and resources in the search for hydrocarbons in the frontier basins and the ultra-deep water basin in the Niger Delta.

In addition, Kyari said that the Corporation would galvanize its partners in the direction of attaining national goals and aspirations for the economic wellbeing of the nation.

He assured that NNPC, in collaboration with other agencies of Government, would create a favourable fiscal landscape for more foreign direct investment into the nation’s oil and gas industry.

On its commercial activities, the GMD said NNPC would continue to meet its cash-call obligations to its Joint Venture partners on a sustainable basis to enable the international oil companies go back to exploration.

He called for the support of NAPE to enable the nation attain the 3 million barrels per day and the 40 billion reserve aspiration.

Earlier, Oyebamiji, congratulated Kyari on his appointment and assured him of the association’s support in growing the nation’s reserve base.

He said the current management of NNPC’s vision was in tandem with the vision of the association.

Vanguard