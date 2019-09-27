Korea hands over $15m model school to FCT administration

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) yesterday handed-over a model school valued at $15 million to the Federal Capital Territory FCT Administration to boost quality education in the territory.

This was contained in a statement issued Thursday by the Special Assistant to the Minister of State in the FCT, Mr Austin Elemue.

Taking delivery of the school, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, noted that the gesture was a process that not only saw the establishment of a great educational institution in Nigeria’s Federal Capital City, but also the deepening of a cordial relationship between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Korea.

The Minister who was represented by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, charged the education board to run the school efficiently so it remains a model school and a standard on which other public institutions in the FCT will be measured.

He also noted that the Nigeria/Korea model school is today one of the most sought-after basic education institutions in the Federal Capital Territory, just as he commended the government and people of the Republic of Korea, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for bringing this project to fruition.

Bello promised that the Administration will expedite construction of the senior secondary component of the school and ensure that it is as aesthetically appealing and academically enriching as its model basic education counterpart.

“Here in the FCT, we have long recognized the capacity of education as providing the most viable route towards the attainment of our nation’s growth objectives. Therefore, the development of the education sector will be given priority in our growth agenda.

“This will involve the establishment of new schools, rehabilitation of existing ones, recruitment of teaching staff and of course the training and retaining teachers to keep them abreast of current teaching methods,” he affirmed.

In her remarks, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who was represented by the Director of Administration and Finance of the FCT Education Secretariat, Malam Umar Marafa, stated that the school will no doubt raise the quality of learning and ultimately the quality of life of children in territory.

According to her, “We want all our children, regardless of tribe, religion or circumstance to achieve their full potential. Our task as an Administration is to make it possible.

“It is on record that since the establishment of diplomatic ties in February 1980, the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Korea have progressively fostered closer and cordial relationship. This is undoubtedly another great leap in the right direction, all thanks to this laudable project by KOICA.”

Earlier, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Major General In-Tae Lee (retd), assured that Korea would not hesitate to continue sharing experiences and assisting Nigeria in strengthening the educational sector and national capacity.

Lee explained that the Nigeria-Korea model school was the centre of excellence for multimedia education, saying that in the future the school could be used as a teachers training centre for multimedia education in FCT.

”The multimedia equipment supplied is worth more than $1.3m US dollars and maintenance is essential to ensure the best use of these facilities. Today KOICA is handing over all the multimedia equipment and educational resources that have been provided by the Korean Government”.

