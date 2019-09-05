Breaking News
Translate

Kogi PDP primary: Melaye rejects poll results

On 10:06 amIn Newsby

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has rejected the results of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Kogi state.

Melaye disclosed this yesterday night in a tweet noting that “It is ridiculous to declare a final result of PDP Governorship primary election in Kogi State when my votes sorted out yesterday in 8 out of 10 ballot boxes are missing,”
Melaye, PDPD
Melaye

Melaye, who was seeking to fly the party’s flag as the governorship candidate in the November 16 election in Kogi, lost out to Musa Wada, brother of Idris Wada, ex-governor of the state.

Wada polled 748 votes to clinch PDP’s ticket while Mela.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.