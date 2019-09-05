Kogi PDP primary: Melaye rejects poll results

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has rejected the results of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Kogi state.

Melaye disclosed this yesterday night in a tweet noting that “It is ridiculous to declare a final result of PDP Governorship primary election in Kogi State when my votes sorted out yesterday in 8 out of 10 ballot boxes are missing,”

Melaye, who was seeking to fly the party’s flag as the governorship candidate in the November 16 election in Kogi, lost out to Musa Wada, brother of Idris Wada, ex-governor of the state.

Wada polled 748 votes to clinch PDP’s ticket while Mela.

