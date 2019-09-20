The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned against the use of violence to manipulate the Nov. 16 governorship election in Kogi.

The party gave the warning in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that the party was poised to win the election saying there should be no attempt to use violence as cover and justification to manipulate the election.

He said that the people of Kogi were at alert and fully prepared to confront the Governor and his party on all fronts.

He said that PDP was already aware of the heinous plots to orchestrate violence, having realised that PDP would win the election.

“While the PDP does not support or preach violence, it must be noted that our party is standing behind the people of Kogi state in their determination never to allow anybody to intimidate or suppress them.

“The PDP wants the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to note that the Nov. 16 election is a determined march by the people against a suppressive, cruel, chaotic, sadistic, acrimonious and inhuman administration.

“It is a determined march against acute poverty, hunger, and starvation, fear, general low life and despondency in the state.

“The Kogi election will mark a definite and inevitable triumph of light over darkness, freedom over suppression, prosperity over poverty, justice over impunity, peace over violence, progress over stagnation, democracy over personality cult and self-centeredness.

“No amount of intimidation can stop the people in this resolve,” he said.

Ologbondiyan advised the INEC to ensure a credible, free and fair process devoid of logistic failures that may stoke agitations and violence or frustrate the will of the people