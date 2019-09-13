Breaking News
Translate

Kogi Guber: Dino Melaye rejects DG position

On 6:53 pmIn News, Politicsby

By Henry Umoru 

ABUJA- AHEAD of the November 16 Kogi State Governorship election, Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Dino Melaye, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kogi West has vehemently rejected the position of Director General of his party’s Gubernatorial Campaign Council.
Dino Melaye
Melaye who declined via Whatsapp  message, may not be unconnected with his defeat during the party’s primary election in the course of searching for PDP’s candidate for the election. 
Senator Melaye who wished the PDP well,  said that “when truth is a casualty there is chaos.”
 
Also recall that Senator Melaye’s election was nullified by the Kogi State election tribunal in Lokoja penultimate week.
 
Rejecting the position of Director General, Senator Melaye said, “Let me state categorically that I have turned down the position of Director-General of the PDP Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council. I wish PDP all the best. When truth is a casualty there is chaos.”
 
Also recall that Dino Melaye  had lost to Engr.Musa Wada from Kogi East Senatorial during the party’s gubernatorial primary in Kogi state.
He came fourth with 70 votes while, Aminu Suleiman- 55 votes, Victor Adoji-54, Erico Joseph- 42, AVM Saliu Atawodi (retd.)- 11, Emmanuel Omebije- 9 votes, Mohammed Shuaibi- 4 votes, Bayo Michael- 2 votes and Jabiru Haruna- 0, Abubakar Mohammed Ibrahim-710 votes, and Musa Wada with 748 votes to emerge winner.

 
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.