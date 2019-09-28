Khafi announced as co-host of the Future Awards Africa

By TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

The organisers of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) has announced recently evicted Big Brother Naija contestant, Khafi Kareem, as season host for the 14th edition of the event scheduled to hold in Lagos.

The controversial Metropolitan Police officer will be joined by media personality, Temisan Emmanuel.

Leading up to the main event, the hosts will embark on a media tour in selected cities across Nigeria starting from Friday, September 27.

Speaking on the announcement, Temisan expressed excitement as he explained that having followed TFAA for many years; he is especially looking forward to this year’s edition.

On her part, Khafi said: “Over the years, I have respected the vision of The Future Awards Africa, and I think it is a remarkable thing to celebrate young Nigerians who are excelling and making a difference. The initiative is brilliant and I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

Temisan and Khafi are billed to pay special visits to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Prof, Idowu Olayinka, amongst others.

In addition to the season hosts, two surprise hosts will be unveiled on the awards night which is scheduled to hold in November.

Vanguard