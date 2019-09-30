Breaking News
Translate

Key separatist commander killed in Cameroon’s troubled region

On 7:06 pmIn Newsby

A separatist commander, simply known as Obi, was among five insurgents killed in Owe, a locality in South-West, one of the two troubled Anglophone regions of Cameroon, the Cameroon Army said.

 
Cameroonian separatist fighter

The death of Obi was confirmed by Kingsley Ashu, a separatist leader in a Facebook post.

According to security reports, Obi was a key commander of the separatist and his physical elimination could prove a major blow to the rebels in Cameroon’s South-West region.

The Cameroon army had since beefed up security in the restive English-speaking regions of North-West and South-West as separatists prepared to celebrate the third independence anniversary on Tuesday.

On Oct. 1, 2017, separatists, who had been clashing with government forces, symbolically declared the “independence” of the two regions from the majority French-speaking Cameroon and had been celebrating the day since then.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a national dialogue opened in the capital, Yaounde, to end the separatist conflict that had killed hundreds and displaced over 530,000 internally

Source: NAN

 

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.