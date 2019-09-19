Breaking News
Kenya cuts 2019/20 spending plans by 2.1%

Kenya’s finance ministry has cut the government’s planned spending for the 2019/20 (July-June) fiscal year by 2.1 per cent, a budget review document by the ministry showed on Thursday.

The ministry said in Nairobi that the cut was equivalent to 46.2 billion shillings ($445 million) for the fiscal year.

The ministry said the cuts to the budget for this fiscal year were mainly caused by revenue collection shortfalls attained through “trade-offs and reallocations of the existing budgetary provisions.

The former finance minister Henry Rotich was criticised for raising spending in June and imposing additional tax measures on already squeezed taxpayers.

The current minister, Ukur Yatani, who was appointed to the post in an acting capacity in July, promised strict spending cuts, aimed mainly at non-essential items such as foreign travel by officials. (NAN).

