Kaduna Central: PDP candidate appeals Tribunal Judgment

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the last election, Lawal Adamu Usman (Mr LA) has appealed the judgment of the Kaduna State and National Assembly Elections Tribunal that upheld the election of Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress.

A statement made available to Vanguard in Kaduna on Sunday said Lawal Usman arrived at the decision after reviewing the Tribunal ruling with his legal team.

The statement signed by Abdulazeez Suleiman, Lawal’s media aide noted that apart from legal advice from his lawyers, the PDP candidate widely consulted “with his political associates and major stakeholders in the state.

He said notwithstanding the miscarriage of justice by the tribunal his “confidence in the judicial system as the only remaining hope for the citizens” remains unshaken, adding that he is committed to reclaiming and restoring the mandate of the people of Kaduna Central.

While thanking his supporters of the party members for their unflinching support a d encouragement, Lawal urged them to continue to exercise patience, reminding them that “he who laughs last, laughs best and longest.”

It will be recalled that the PDP candidate had challenged the declaration of Senator Uba Sani as the winner of the election into the national assembly, alleging that the election was marred by

massive rigging, ballot stuffing, ballot snatching and violence in most parts of the senatorial zone.

While praying the tribunal to nullify the declaration of Uba Sani, he also claimed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not comply with the electoral Act 2010 in the conduct of the poll.

Other ground that he sought the nullification of the result was the allegation that Uba Sani did not resign his appointment as an official of the Government of Kaduna State before contesting the poll and that violated the Electoral Act.

While upholding the result of the election of the result as declared by INEC, Chairman of the three-member Tribunal, Adamu Suleiman in the judgment held that Mr Adamu Lawal and his party failed to provide substantial evidence of all allegations contained in the petition.

Vanguard