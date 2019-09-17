Just in: Osinbajo inaugurates c’ttee on N5 trn AMCON debts

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday inaugurated an Inter-Agency Committee to recover the N5 trillion debts owed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON.

Members of the committee are heads and representatives of agencies such as AMCON; the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit; the ICPC; Central Bank of Nigeria; CBN, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation; NDIC, and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Inaugurating the committee, Prof. Osinbajo said, “One of the terms of reference is for the committee to prepare a report, giving us a sense of what the time lines will be.”

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande said that “About 67 per cent of the outstanding N5 trillion debt is said to be owed by just 20 individuals/entities.”

