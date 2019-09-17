Just in: Bus driver dies in Ogun auto crash

A commercial bus driver involved in an accident on Tuesday on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has been confirmed dead.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said the accident, which occurred close to Foursquare camp at about 6:20am, was caused by excessive speeding and reckless driving by the driver of the Mazda bus marked AKD 417 XJ.

“We learnt that the commercial bus driver was the only one in the vehicle when the accident happened and was on top speed when it rammed into a stationary truck marked LSR 198 XY due to poor visibility,” he said.

Akinbiyi said that the corpse of deceased had been deposited at FOS Mortuary in Ipara Remo.

He appealed to drivers to refrain from excessive speed and dangerous driving, especially during the rainy season. (NAN).

Vanguard