Just in: BMO kicks against Onigbinde’s appointment

By Nwafor Sunday

The Buhari Media Organisation, BMO, has on Sunday rejected the appointment of Seun Onigbinde as a technical adviser at the ministry of budget and national planning.

Onigbinde who is the co-founder of BudgIT and a known critic of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been lambasted by BMO following his appointment into the same administration he criticised.

Disclosing their discountenance, Niyi Akinsiju, BMO chairman in a statement opined that Onigbinde’s appointment was a travesty that desecrates the honour and integrity of the current administration.

BMO said that Onigbinde lacked the decency to reject the appointment if indeed he believed the insults he hurled at Buhari.

Read the statement below:

“Seun Onigbinde lacks honour and integrity, which are characters known of President Buhari, and thus could not be in the same team with him,” BMO said.

“He has severally described the President with the most distasteful terms and has shown, especially on social media, that he sees nothing good in the administration of President Buhari.

“Onigbinde had also gone to the shameful extent of describing those who support the President and his administration as ethnic jingoists. He once referred to the President as incompetent, and accused him of being a dictator committing illegality.

“Onigbinde lacks honour. He been browbeating all the while so he could achieve some notice and be sneaked in at night into the same government he publicly threw invectives at.

“If Seun was called by anyone to take an appointment in a government he ridiculed and called illegal and dictatorial, he should have turned it down, if he had any decency or morals.

“Does he now want to serve in this same government and become part of what he had called illegality and dictatorship?

“There are countless supporters of the President who are better qualified”.

Vanguard