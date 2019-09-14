Juliet Ibrahim mocks ex-boyfriend, Iceberg, says his manhood is small

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim recently alleged that her ex-boyfriend, Iceberg Slim’s manhood is not exactly as big as many people think.

The stunning actress, made this disclosure in an exclusive interview on Saturday, September 6 with host of the Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso alias Delay.

According to her, contrary to what a viral photo he posted some time ago depicted, Iceberg Slim is not heavily endowed down there.

Recall that Juliet Ibrahim revealed how she caught Iceberg having an affair with his ex-girlfriend which she got wind of and her worst fears was confirmed when the said lady told her (Juliet) to stay away from her man.

Iceberg Slim also made a public apology to her earlier in August stating that he took their love for granted and brought her ridicule and shame. He added that he is seeking forgiveness in other to move on and heal.

Vanguard