The Court of Appeal, Abuja, is venue where the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal delivers judgment in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar challenging president Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in Feb. 23 general election. The is palpable Anxiety, as Oshiomhole, SANs, others await the judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal.

Others currently at the tribunal include the APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Festus Keyamo, Abba Kyari, Chris Ngige, among others.

Atiku Abubakar, the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is seeking to upturn the President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the February 23, 2019 polls.

Vanguard