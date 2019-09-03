Iwere platform to FG: Avoid another uproar in N’Delta over NDDC

By Paschaline Nwandiko

Iwere Advocacy Group, IAG, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to avert what it described as another uproar in Niger Delta over the recent appointments into the board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The group in a statement by its President and Secretary, Samuel Agbogilodo and Akanire Tosan, said the recent appointments into NDDC board did not reflect the diverse ethnic composition of the region.

It said: “The Federal Government has consistently politicised issues in the region, thereby making peace elusive.

“It is obvious that the mission and intention of the current administration are not to provide equity, fairness, and peace in the region.

“We do not see any reason a representative of Itsekiri ethnic group, the highest oil producer in Delta State, should not be considered for any of the positions, especially when these positions have been zoned to Delta South senatorial district.

“We now know that Nigeria only understands dirty schemes and violence. We urge the Federal Government to immediately withdraw the announced list and follow what is stipulated in the act that established the NDDC on how members from the nine oil producing states of the federation will constitute the board.”

Vanguard