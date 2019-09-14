Is BamBam pregnant?

Ayo Onikoyi

Over the weekend, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan aka BamBam had her introduction/engagement ceremony with her heartthrob, Tope Adenibuyan a.k.a Teddy A amidst speculations that she is pregnant.

Some new wedding pictures shared by BamBam, however, might just have confirmed that she is pregnant as it reveals what looks like a growing baby bump.

In the picture, BamBam was being carried by her parents and her protruding tummy can be seen even under traditional aso oke scarf from across her shoulder. The new bride can be seen beaming with smiles.

After Teddy A announced his engagement to BamBam, a media platform reported that she will be having her engagement early because she is pregnant. Teddy A reportedly debunked the story later, stating that they were not having their engagement on the said date.

The couple is yet to confirm if they are expecting a baby together. If she is indeed pregnant, this will be her first child but Teddy A’s second baby. He has a son who turned 6 in May 2018 with his Dallas based Mauritanian baby mama, Layla Amani.

Vanguard