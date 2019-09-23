IPCR evolves measure to mitigate climate change in Nigeria

BY Victoria Ojeme

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has evolved measures to mitigate the negative consequence of climate change in Nigeria.

Director General Institute for Peace and Conflict (IPCR), Dr. Bakut Tswah Bakut said that IPCR as the apex agency of the government responsible for peace promotion, conflict resolution and peace building has deployed conflict sensitive and peace building measures towards adaptation and mitigation of climate change in Nigeria.

Bakut who made this disclosure in his opening remarks at the UN- International Day of Peace organized by the institute in collaboration with United Nations agencies in Nigeria and other partners said that the theme for this year’s commemoration is ‘Climate Action for Peace’.

This year’s theme he said is apt, timely and extremely important considering the devastating effects of climate change on peace, security and socio-economic development of nations across the world including Nigeria.

“We are aware that activities such as deforestation, inappropriate disposal of waste, burning of fossil fuels, air pollution amongst others have contributed to the excessive change in climatic condition and the subsequent environmental degradation leading to frequent strife and consternation over natural and agricultural resources among people,” he said.

While noting that experts have linked accelerating migration, increased hunger, diseases and unemployment to environmental degradation which reiterate the importance of the call for ‘Climate Action for Peace’ declared by UN Scribe António Guterres to enhance various actions that will help to address the problem, The Director General observed that conflict situation arising from the aforesaid have led to the death of thousands of persons and displacement of millions.

Peace and Development Advisor to the Resident Coordinator and UN System in Nigeria, Dr. Zebulum Takwa while delivering the UN Secretary General’s message on 2019 International Peace Day Celebration said that peace is at the heart of all their work at the United Nations.

While saying that peace is much more than a world free of war, the UN scribe said it means resilient, stable societies where everyone can enjoy fundamental freedoms and thrive rather than struggle to meet basic needs.

“Today peace faces a new danger: the climate emergency, which threatens our security, our livelihoods and our lives. That is why it is the focus of this year’s International Day of Peace. And it’s why I am convening a Climate Action Summit,” he said.

While urging people to take concrete climate action and demand it of their leaders, António Guterres said it is only by working together that people can make their home peaceful, prosperous and safe for us and future generations.

Former President of the Senate and Chairman of the Occasion, Senator Ameh Ebute commended the United Nations for sustaining global peace 74 years.

He reiterated the imperative of peace in the world, saying that the only word that enjoys more prominence amongst mankind aside ‘peace’ is ‘life’.

In his lecture titled “Ecology of Conflicts: Nigerians Search for Peace” Prof. Ibrahim Baba Yakubu said that 45 per cent of global violent conflict takes place in the continent of Africa.

Recall that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) through UNSCR 55/232 declared 21th September every years as a special day for peoples of the world to rededicate themselves and to strengthen the ideas of peace by doing everything possible to prevent violent conflicts.

Vanguard