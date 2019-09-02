INSECURITY: Rep Asadu lauds Ugwuanyi’s security plans

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep Patrick Asadu has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for taking various proactive and strategic steps that would helped to enhance security of lives and property in Enugu State.

Asadu who condemned the dastardly attacks by suspected herdsmen and other criminals, also disclosed that he was planning a security awareness campaign and summit for his constituency.

In a statement on Monday, the federal lawmaker conveyed condolences to the bereaved families affected by the criminal attacks and paid glowing tributes to Governor Ugwuanyi for his commitment to tackle security challenges in the state

On the planned security awareness campaign and summit for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South constituency, Asadu said “This is our community policing strategy that primarily aims to complement and key into the excellent plans of our hardworking Governor and the State Government in securing our State.

“The summit is intended to periodically engage individuals, households, hamlets, villages, communities, development centres, local government areas and beyond to understand and own up the security master plan of the State Government and equally to discuss and harness the people’s indigenous ideas to support and safeguard their areas.”

According to Asadu, who is the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Waterways, Governor Ugwuanyi deserves wholehearted commendation for the swift and decisive steps he has taken to tackle the security challenges, noting that the Governor has shown by his personal commitment and actions that he is truly a servant leader who has often put his personal safety at risk for the wellbeing of his people.

He said “It is also on record that since the mindless killings began, Governor Ugwuanyi has taken many proactive steps to nip the oddities in the bud, the type of preemptive measures he took prior to the attack in Uzo-Uwani. Again, he only recently summoned an emergency Security Council meeting to assess the current security situation in the State as a way to proffer effective curtailment measures.

“The Government has also commenced the clearing of bushes along the major highways to expose the hideouts of kidnappers and other criminals. To His Excellency’s credit too, he has approved the employment of 1,700 Forest Guards, an action which won him praises from even his colleagues in the South-East Governors Forum.

“And only last week, the Governor gave approval for the purchase of 260 security vehicles fitted with communication gadgets and the same number of motorcycles for distribution to the 260 electoral wards in Enugu State that are aimed at enhancing optimal community policing.

“I equally praise the Governor for appointing the former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ogbonna Onovo as a security consultant because he will bring his experience and deep knowledge to enhance security in our State.

“We are, therefore, not surprised that Governor Ugwuanyi has continued to receive commendations not only from his colleagues in the South-East Governors Forum for his pioneering establishment of the Forest Guards, but also from the Churches, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, civil society groups, heads of military and para-military outfits in the State, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Trade Union groups, market unions, traditional rulers and presidents-general of the town unions for his prompt interventions.”

Asadu also used the opportunity to welcome the new Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Abdulrahman to Enugu State while thanking the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for taking such a decisive action to post a new Commissioner of Police to the State.

Meanwhile, the federal legislator also calls on the Federal Ministry of Aviation to commence the immediate rehabilitation of the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu as a necessary step that will ensure its completion in December, this year as promised.

He also urges the Federal Government to apply the same zeal and speed it deployed in the rehabilitation of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to achieving the same standards after the completion of the remedial works at the Enugu Airport.

Vanguard