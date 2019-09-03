Insecurity: FG directs security agencies to end challenges

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies in the country to put an end to all the security challenges facing the nation.

The President said that government would no longer tolerate the deteriorating security situation in the country.

A statement signed by Mr Mohammed Manga, Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, in Abuja, said Buhari stated this on Tuesday when he visited Katsina.

He disclosed that he was in Katsina to engage the State Government on ways to tackle the security challenges facing the State and its environs.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, reiterated government’s determination to ensure the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians.

According to him, the wanton destruction of lives and properties in Katsina and the entire country through banditry, kidnappings, armed robbery, rape, insurgency, and other forms of criminalities was no longer tolerable.

The president reiterated his resolve to ensure internal security through strengthening the internal security architecture of the Ministry of Interior.

He assured the people of Katsina and the entire North West Zone of government’s determination to end the spate of insecurity and all criminalities in the country.

The President also charged the Batch ‘B’ of Agro Rangers under training at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Katsina, to concentrate adequately on the training.

He said the training should be used to tackle the challenges of hoodlums, extremists, kidnappers and other acts of criminalities that are terrorising the people of the State and its environs.

Buhari directed the security agencies in charge of internal security to continue to collaborate with relevant sister government agencies through intelligence sharing.

“The Federal Government reposes full confidence in your Agency to nip all these menace in the bud before it escalates,” he said.

Also Speaking, Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina expressed confidence in Buhari’s Administration for the determination to restore peace and security in Katsina, North West region and the entire nation.

He said that the people of Katsina remained grateful to Buhari for his sympathy to the people of the State.

He added that they were also grateful to Aregbesola for representing the President on the visit.

Masari said that with Aregbesola at the helm of affairs in the Ministry of Interior, the Buhari’s Administration would soon witness a tremendous improvement in internal security.