Insecurity: Deploy technology for intelligence gathering, Ishaku tells security agencies

…As NSCDC Deploy 300 Agro Rangers To Taraba

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has raised the alarm that criminals have become more sophisticated in their operations.

Ishaku who spoke Monday at the inauguration of 300 Agro rangers in Taraba state, charged security agencies to deploy technology for intelligence gathering to curb excesses of criminals in the state and country at large.

Ishaku who was represented by his deputy, Haruna Manu said ” I want you to deploy technology for intelligence gathering because criminals have also become more sophisticated in their approach.

“I am optimistic that the professionalism associated to men of the civil defence corps would make a difference in terms of securing farmlands and livestocks of our people.”

Earlier in his address, the state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Aliyu Ndanusa said 5000 officers of the corps have been trained and deployed across the country as Agro Rangers.

He said the creation of Agro Rangers unit followed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, between the Minister of Agriculture and the Commandant General of NSCDC, Abdullahi Muhammadu.

He said, ” Agriculture is the highest employer of Labour in this country and as such the creation of the Agro Rangers unit by the NSCDC is aimed at protecting critical facilities in this sector to sustain economic activities.

“To realize this objective, a total of 5000 personnel have been trained while some are still undergoing training at the NSCDC College of Peace and Strategic Studies, Katsina. 300 of them have been deployed to Taraba state to support the effort of the government towards ensuring food production in the state and the entire nation.”

He further added that as the nation prepare for the establishment of more cattle ranches, the establishment of Agro Rangers unit was necessary to checkmate incessant herdsmen and farmers clashes, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

Vanguard