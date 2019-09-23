In pictures, Nigeria’s delegate in UN

President Muhammadu Buhari being received by the President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad Bande during a bilateral meeting as a side event of the 74th UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
President United Nations 74th General Assembly, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande welcoming the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama while Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State (m) watched during the bilateral meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly as a side event of the 74th UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
From left: Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa State; Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouk and the Chairman, Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Hon, Abike Dabiri-Erewa during the bilateral meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad Bande as a side event of the 74th UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
Cross-section of senior United Nations Officials during the bilateral meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly as a side event of the 74th UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
From left, President Muhammadu Buhari; Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ms. Amina Muhammed; Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama and the Minister of Environment, Dr. Muhammad Mahmoud during high level debates on Climate Action as a major event of the 74th UN General Assembly at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
