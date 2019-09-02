Imo to probe funds for oil communities

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state government yesterday, said it’s investigating the funds that accrued to the Imo state oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, for the past eight years.

The Managing Director, of ISOPADEC, Anthony Okwuosha, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, through his Special Adviser on Media, Collins Ughallaa.

According to the managing director of the commission, that the oil communities have been faced with a plethora of challenges which included; environmental degradation, insecurity and youths restiveness, unemployment, poverty and lack of social amenities.

He wondered that as a result of the inability to utilize the funds the communities have remained underdeveloped.

According to the statement, “The Managing Director of the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission ,ISOPADEC, has assured that the Commission is leaving no stone unturned in addressing the challenges the new management and board inherited in the oil-producing communities upon assumption of office, including environmental degradation, insecurity and youths restiveness, unemployment, poverty and lack of social amenities.

“Despite initial challenges following the rot the government met upon assumption of office, the commission is doing a lot in the communities in line with its mandate and in keeping with the rebuild Imo agenda.

“ISOPADEC is doing a lot towards addressing the challenges faced by our people in the oil-producing communities.

“You know the security situation we met upon assumption of office. A lot is going on towards addressing them, and you can agree with me that things have improved. We are not relenting. A lot of projects are coming up.”

He pointed out that “We commended Governor Emeka Ihedioha for setting up the ISOPADEC Probe Panel, saying that the Panel was not set up to sack any worker of the Commission and is not doing so, but rather looking at the records and asking questions to unravel how the funds that accrued to the Commission for 8 years were managed.

“We call for the support for the Panel to enable them to achieve the purpose for which they were set up.

“I give credit to the Governor for setting up the Panel to look into the management of ISOPADEC. For 8 years the funds never came through to the people and no one can say what the funds were used for.

“The Panel is looking into it. The allegation that the Panel wants to sack some workers or slash their salaries is not true. Staff audit is normal and a continuous process.”