Imo police arrests Prophet, others, for murder

By Chidi Nkwopara

Imo State Police Command yesterday, paraded a self-styled prophet and his accomplices in the gruesome murder of one Princewill Ezeji, in the state.

Parading the suspects in Owerri, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, said that on August 13, 2019, the police received a report on a person, Princewill Ezeji, and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Rabiu Ladodo, dispatched a crack team of policemen to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the victim.

“Following a painstaking investigation, it was discovered that Princewill Ezeji bought a Toyota Camry and went to his prophet with the sum of N10,000 and some drinks, to show him the car in appreciation of God’s favour and ask for his blessings. Unfortunately, the trip marked the end of his life”, Ikeokwu said.

According to the PPRO, the investigation showed that the Prophet killed Ezeji and took his car and other valuables.

“The phones belonging to the victim have been recovered. Upon investigation, the Prophet took the police to where Ezeji was buried and the decomposing remains of his victim was exhumed and the carcass recovered”, Ikeokwu said.

In a similar development, three persons allegedly involved in the gruesome murder of one Hon. Christopher Anoruo in Egwe, Oguta Local Government Area of the state, in March this year, were also paraded.

Mr. Ikeokwu explained that the arrest of the suspects followed what he called “discreet investigation and hard work”.

Giving a graphic account of this incident, the PPRO recalled that on March 11, 2019, the Command received a report of robbery and assassination of one Hon. Christopher Anorue in Egwe, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State. According to the PPRO, some hoodlums, numbering about three, entered the house of the deceased, robbed the family of their valuables like phones, laptop and abducted Hon. Anorue. “They took him out and about two poles away from his house, they assassinated him. Following the report, Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, ordered a thorough investigation into the matter. Through painstaking and discreet investigation, the phones of the deceased were traced to Hassan Kabiru”, Ikeokwu said. Continuing, the PPRO explained that when Kabiru was arrested, he said one Chimezie gave him the phone and when Chimezie was arrested, he said the phone was given to him by Solomon Onyemaechi. “The connecting movement of the dead man’s phone from one person to the other necessitated their arrest and investigation is continuing. When we conclude the investigation, those found culpable would be charged for robbery and murder”, Ikeokwu said. The Police similarly paraded about thirteen suspected cultists, arrested on their way from an initiation. HEI empowers government agencies, volunteers on emergency response “We intercepted an 18-seater bus. Upon reasonable suspicion, the stop-and-search team of the Police decided to search them. It was discovered that they are members of the Black Axe Confraternity. A locally-made pistol, wraps of Indian Hemp and live ammunition were recovered from them”, the PPRO recounted. Confirming the allegation to newsmen, leader of the group, Nkwocha Chinaza, explained that they had initiated 13 new members same day. He further stated that they were students of Imo State University, and Alvan Ikoku College of Education, Owerri. Addressing newsmen earlier in his office, the Imo police boss assured the citizenry of the commitment of the police in the state to ensure the security of lives and property. He assured residents of Oguta Local Government Area and the State at large, of adequate security, urging people of the area to go about their normal businesses without fear of harassment.