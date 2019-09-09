…Warns that procession by the group amounts to terrorism

By Joseph Erunke

IGP: THE Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has warned members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, otherwise known as Shiites against embarking on any form of procession in the country, saying the group remained proscribed.

His warning came against the backdrop of information in public domain that members of the group were planning a nationwide procession.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, in a statement Monday evening, said the police chief “ enjoins the public to avail the Force with useful information as regards the activities of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria.”

The statement read in full: “ It has come to the knowledge of the Nigeria Police Force that some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) intend to embark on a nationwide procession, ostensibly to cause disruption of the public peace, order and security in the Country.

“The Force notes that in line with the Terrorism (Prevention) Prescription Order Notice 2019 of 26th July 2019, the activities of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have been proscribed. Consequently, all gathering or procession by the group remains ultimately illegal and will be treated as a gathering in the advancement of terrorism.

“To this end, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has directed the Commissioners of Police in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to put in place concrete measures to avert any planned procession and/or disruption of public peace by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, anywhere in the country.

“The IGP also enjoins the public to avail the Force with useful information as regards the activities of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

“In addition, the IGP has also advised parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards not to be cajoled into embarking on illegal and ill-motivated activities by anyone or group of persons, under any guise whatsoever.”