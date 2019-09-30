I’ll make Ebonyi a model on job creation, says Umahi

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi says he will make the state a model to other states of the federation on job creation and infrastructure development.

Umahi said this during a ‘Praise Night’ service to mark Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary and 23rd anniversary of the creation of Ebonyi.

He said that the administration would initiate measures to teach and empower the people on how to create jobs and empower others.

He said: “We are thankful to God for the speedy development going on in the state. And in the next two years to come, the state will be magnificent to behold.

“My means of creating jobs are meant to provide lasting sources of livelihood.”

The governor appreciated God for the partnership between the church and government.

The Government House Chaplain, Eunice Oyeyemi, a pastor, called on people to lay good foundation on God for their future direction and progress.

“Lay your lives on the right foundation of God to eternity, favour and progress,” Oyeyemi said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by former governors of the state, top government officials and clergymen, among individuals.

