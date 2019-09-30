Breaking News
Translate

I’ll make Ebonyi a model on job creation, says Umahi

On 5:01 pmIn News, Politicsby

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi says he will make the state a model to other states of the federation on job creation and infrastructure development.

David Umahi, Umahi, Ebonyi,
Executive Governor of Ebonyi state, Dr. Dave Umahi

Umahi said this during a ‘Praise Night’ service to mark Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary and 23rd anniversary of the creation of Ebonyi.

He said that the administration would initiate measures to teach and empower the people on how to create jobs and empower others.

He said: “We are thankful to God for the speedy development going on in the state. And in the next two years to come, the state will be magnificent to behold.

“My means of creating jobs are meant to provide lasting sources of livelihood.”

The governor appreciated God for the partnership between the church and government.

The Government House Chaplain, Eunice Oyeyemi, a pastor, called on people to lay good foundation on God for their future direction and progress.

“Lay your lives on the right foundation of God to eternity, favour and progress,” Oyeyemi said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by former governors of the state, top government officials and clergymen, among individuals.

Vanguard, Nigeria News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.