Ilaje Ocean Upsurge: We are already taking steps – Tunji-Ojo

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said that the ocean upsurge ravaging the Ayetoro Community and other communities within Ilaje local government is already receiving the attention of the federal government.

In a statement, Tunji-Ojo stressed that the matter of ocean upsurge has afflicted the people of the riverine part of the state for this long and has since not received the right level of intervention from government.

The statement reads in parts “We are already taking steps in this regard and bringing the attention of the federal government to this challenge. No doubt, the challenges and problems confronting the communities arise from the neglect and the nonchalant attitude of the government over the years.”

The lawmaker assured the constituents of adequate infrastructural intervention, including the Igbokoda to Ayetoro road that has since been abandoned for years, and the review of contracts previously awarded and abandoned electricity and many more.

“God helping us, the people will begin to experience something different. Even now, the various offices of government have been involved in order to attract federal attention and so that it can address the issues as soon as possible and to avert further destruction of lives and properties from the aggressive erosion.

Vanguard