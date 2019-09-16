Ihedioha gets Okorocha’s last minute appointment report 

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state government has received and ready to make public its findings on the last minute appointments, recruitments as well as promotions by the immediate past administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

This was contained in a release made available to newsmen yesterday in Owerri, by Mr. Walter Duru, the adviser, Media and Communication to the Deputy governor of Imo state, Gerald Irona.

This came after the committee set up by Imo state government, to investigate what they described as “complaints” araising from the appointments, recruitments, and appointments by the last administration. The committee was headed by the chairman, Austin Otuokere.

The committee asked the government to take actions after the report was presented to the Deputy governor, Irona.

Recalled that the government has in different fora explained that it’s going to investigate what it called last minute appointment and other activities of the Okorocha’s government.

The release captured Otuokere statement saying: “It is with profound respect that our committee, the technical committee on review of appointments, recruitments and promotions has come to present this report.

“We are here to present the report of the committee for your kind perusal and actions. Our task was simply to do our job and submit the report. We looked thoroughly and appreciated the essence of our assignment.

“I can assure you that we have given due diligence to interpreting what the committee has done, appreciated the essence of our assignment and relevant laws; with the utmost sense of respect and understanding of the regulations, we hereby submit our report.

“Let me on behalf of the Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha thank you and your team for accepting to serve at this time that the state is passing through a very difficult period. The government considered you fit and proper to deliver this onerous responsibility.

“It is the wish of this administration to create a level playing ground for all Imo people. The Governor set up this committee and others to investigate numerous complaints within public institutions and we have no doubt in your capacity to deliver. I assure you that we shall do justice to this report and the recommendations therein.”

