Ifeanyi Uba stadium to host Soccer stars project screening today

By Chris Onuoha

Nigeria ongoing innovative soccer talent hunt project, tagged 60Goals Soccer Stars Project With Ned Nwoko is set to commence the Anambra state screening exercise today, as the Chief Host of the Anambra State Screening Exercise, Chief Amb. Ndubuisi Nzenweofor receives members of SSP in the state.

The two days screening exercise for talented footballers and grassroots soccer stars in Anambra state will be held at Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium and will kickstart at 11am today 14th and will be concluded tomorrow 15th of September 2019. The “achieve your dreams” initiative is sponsored and supported Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation and AG Nzenweofor Group in collaboration with international agencies like Fulham FC and other soccer agencies.

Speaking during a press briefing this morning, the National Coordinator and FIFA intermediary agent, Ms Jane Ndubuisi told newsmen that Soccer talents of the Amambra Screening exercise will be screened and drilled by foreign Coaches and football consultants, as endorsement deals and international signings will also be confirmed for players who performs excellently well during the exercise. She maintained that the initiative is mandated to empower and promote indigenous soccer talents across the globe, thereby improving and encouraging soccer talents in Nigeria.

Francis Ikechukwu, who is the project manager and former under 23 national team player appreciated the Patron of 60Goals Soccer Stars Project, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko and Chief Amb. Ndubuisi Nzenweofor for their support and interest at ensuring the success of the project in Nigeria and across their respective state.

60Goals Soccer Stars Project has already conducted its screening exercise in few states, with over 100 beneficiaries and about 20international endorsement deals. The Project will be continued across other states, as the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development have endorsed the project as a national empowerment project in Nigeria.

Vanguard