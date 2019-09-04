iDAF unveils iAspire data Science fellowship programme in Nigeria

By Juliet Umeh

A non-governmental organisation, NGO that focuses on creating Artificial Intelligence, AI, empowered community in Africa, iDAF, has introduced iAspire Data Science Fellowship program to help Nigerian businesses acquire emerging business models.

According to the NGO, Data Science is a combination of data inference, algorithms, and technology that solves complex problems. The core of this technology is data that is initially raw, then streamlined and stored in a data warehouse.

It said such vast amounts of data can help generate significant business values. The NGO explained that the iDAF’s flagship program will train and prepare Nigerian bright minds to use AI and advanced machine and deep learning concepts to tackle business and social problems.

It said: “The program is a two-year program that includes six-month comprehensive data science training and 18 months of professional work as a data scientist consultant with iDAF’s partner, Data Wrangling. Co-founder of the NGO, Theophilus Medeiros, said that the data science program offers a comprehensive curriculum for participants and designed for the industry.

“iAspire Data Science Fellowship is about the only data science program in Africa that offers the most comprehensive curriculum and a guaranteed Cloud Certification. Curriculum designed & being constantly updated to cater to industry needs by experienced data science practitioners and professors

Vanguard