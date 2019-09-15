Ibadan Varsity gets first BCAT club as CTP sets new record in Southwest

By VICTOR ARJIROMANUS

Nigeria’s premier Higher institution, University of Ibadan, has gotten its first Block chain and Crypto Currency awareness Club, Inaugurated by leading Crypto currency agency, CryptoTVplus.

The club was set on motion, after what is arguably the most successful Blockchain and Crypto currency education outreach in South west with over Two Thousand participants, to teach and empower budding Blockchain enthusiasts, on financial skills in digital marketing, acquiring and usage of crypto currency using blockchains, in the already progressing fourth Technological age, in Ibadan.

Inaugurating its Caretaker Executive Committee, Convener, BCAT and CEO CrptoTVplus, Mr. Tony Emeka said;

“We are happy at what we see happening today. It is no longer a small dream but a national vision where our students are not told what is happening around pervasive technology such as the blockchain. A lot of the problems we see today in Nigeria can be solved using the blockchain technology and our Nigerian students must be ready to take the bull by the horns.”

“Enough of the wait on the government to start doing things right in our country Nigeria. As students who run departmental, faculty and SUG elections, you can actually demonstrate to the political class that the right thing is possible by conducting your leadership selection process using the blockchain because of its transparent and permanent nature. You can also create a departmental or faculty token which you can use for various important activities within the school. With this, we are sure a nascent technology such as the blockchain will no longer play a backburner role, but be employed for greater societal gains”

On his part, COO, CrptoTVplus, Victor Ugochukwu, said;

“This is the dawn of a new era for Nigerian students. I am a strong believer in the Nigerian dream and how uncannily talented Nigerian students can be if given the right environment and resources to explore.

” BCAT Club will offer our students the opportunity to interface with organizations building a project or two, using the blockchain technology. From recruiting bright minds to offering internship positions or even leveraging the students interests in the blockchain technology to help push for the testing and adoption of their product solutions.

“While there are non-profit merits such as conducting SUG elections and the likes on the blockchain as pushed forward by the university chapter of the BCAT Club, students can also reap invaluable monetizable benefits just by being a member of the club”

“It is high time our successful Nigerian entrepreneurs who have carved out a niche for themselves on blockchain and cryptocurrencies started lecturing our students. Through BCAT Clubs scattered across each tertiary institution in the country, project leads and founders can come around to teach as visiting lecturers, sharing first hand, invaluable knowledge to the students. This is one of the strides we hope to achieve, institutionalizing blockchain related courses in universities where project founders and leads teach these courses.”

“With a seeming disconnect between the youths in Nigeria and amazing founders both at home and in diaspora leveraging blockchain technology to offer innovative solutions that has noticeable impact on Nigerians, CampusBCAT2019 was born out of the need to bridge that gap.”

Other reputable speakers at the occasion were; Marketing and Community Lead, Luno, Chinedu Obidiegwu, Founder BitFxt Technologies, Franklin Peters, Founder Crypto Masterclass, Tola Fadugbe among others.

The Block chain Awareness Tour is expected to hold in other renowned universities in Nigeria this year.

Vanguard