I was never invited by EFCC — Adjogbe

IMMEDIATE past Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr. Dr. Samuel Adjogbe, FNSE has described as false and malicious reports in an online medium that he was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over N60 billion emergency contracts allegedly awarded under four months.

Adjogbe, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Ogheneovo Itefue, said the report was “a product of fiction, crafted for political purposes and runs contrary to every ethic of journalism.

“One would expect that in matters of this magnitude, the said Pointblanknews would have made credible efforts to investigate such a report before going ahead to publish same.

“To set the records straight, the former Executive Director, Projects, EDP of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Engr Dr Samuel Adjogbe, FNSE was never invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, or any other anti-graft agency, since his exit from the interventionist agency on 27 August, 2019, which he served meritoriously on two terms.

“While we are aware that the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency does not invite persons by proxy or through online media, it must be stated that even where an invitation is made, it does not by any stretch of imagination translate into a crime worthy of passing online media judgment.

“Therefore, irrespective of whatever agenda is at play here, this appears to be part of an obvious smear campaign being launched against the person of Adjogbe.

“The sterling records of Adjogbe are there for all to see and he remains committed to contributing his quota to government, with eyes firmly fixed on the next level agenda of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, to develop the Niger Delta, a region of which he is proud to belong.

“He remains steadfast in his selfless service to the good people of the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.”

