Ayo Onikoyi

Popular celebrity stylist and fashion mogul, Toyin Lawani, recently took to social media to talk about her life and how she was betrayed by those she helped out.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the serial entrepreneur revealed what she has witnessed in the hands of those she helped out in the past. Toyin Lawani added that there was a time she cared about what others thought of her. She also noted that she continued to help people despite the way she was treated by those she helped.

“Sitting and thinking how karma is truly real. Let’s be careful out there, how we treat people is very important. When you put people down for no reason, God might retaliate in a terrible way to teach you a lesson. There are some battles you don’t need to fight, kneel to God and pray, cry if you may.

Toyin Lawani continued: “He will fight your battles for you in a way you never even expected. Life is a lesson, we all won’t make it out alive, keep helping people, keep letting the world misunderstand you. I have helped so many people who end up soiling my name today. I have bought cars/jeeps for at least 5 people, they know themselves.

“I have rented houses for people; few of them still end up spoiling my name today or imitating my business which they still don’t get right. Well the world is big enough for all of us. If you tell me I will even help you, I have put my soul into helping a small business grow into the biggest today and I’m still being called names. Never stop helping no matter what you get back,” Toyin Lawani wrote.

Vanguard