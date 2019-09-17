I almost gave up on public office – Abiodun

He, however, extended hands of partnership to the governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adekunle Akinlade and his supporters to join All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to move the state forward.

The governor, who said his government would run an all-inclusive government, added that all political parties should come together so as to support his agenda to build a better state.

He maintained that his desire is to see people who were not members of APC joining the party for the development of the state.

Abiodun added: “There is definitely a divine agenda here for all we have done and we thank God for what he did to us on Saturday.

“My desire and hope is that those that were not with us by now, they must have seen the hand of God and what we are doing. We say it is not about us, it is about Ogun State. We welcome them to come back home.

“Other parties are joining us day by day. This is the first time in Ogun State that you will hear 1,000 members of PDP declare to APC, among others.

“We want to do something right. So, we encourage everybody that can assist in building our future together to come and join us.”