How Omotola became ‘Omosexy’

Super star Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, continues to show us why her marriage of well over 20 years is successful and it seems to stem from the intimacy she shares with her pilot husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde, who many are clueless actually gave her the pet name ‘Omosexy’

In a recent post Omotola explained how her husband, just returning from work caught her, all dressed up, on her way to Waje’s concert on the Island and how he couldn’t resist telling her how adorable and sexy she looked.

“He stepped behind me ( he had just come in from his flight) and said “Damn you’re so sexy” I said you already know this… in my usual Shakara way … I flicked my hair and he then said… just look at you … Damn Matthew you’re Sexy,” she had said in the post.

Omotola had revealed in an interview sometime ago that it was her husband rather than her fans who gave her the pet name ‘Omosexy’.

“That’s my husband’s pet name for me,” she had said, “and the fans love it and now people call me Omosexy almost more than Omotola’.

Explaining what ‘Omosexy’ means the mother of four said the name is self-explanatory.

“You can judge easily from the name. I must be sexy, at least, to my husband to have warranted the name” she said.

Omotola, no doubt remains one of the most curvaceous women ever to grace the African cinema screens.

