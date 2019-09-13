HIV/AIDS: Edo SACA commences free testing, counselling

Commends Gov Obaseki’s sustained support

The Edo State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDs (Edo SACA) has commended Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for his sustained support to the agency’s fight against HIV/AIDs scourge in the state.

The Executive Director of the Agency, Mrs. Flora Oyakhilome, gave the commendation in Benin City, at the commencement of the 2nd round of the HIV/AIDs Counselling and Testing Services.

She expressed appreciation to Governor Godwin Obaseki; Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. as well the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Osamwonyi Irowa, for the timely release of funds to facilitate the project.

According to her, the gesture has enabled the record-setting 60 per cent upfront Mobilisation of all the Counsellors /Testers, Supervisors, Monitors, Data Officers and other officials that have been carefully selected for the implementation of the exercise.

She admonished everyone involved in the project to put in their best to ensure a successful exercise as this is the only way to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Mrs. Oyakhilome urged for continued support to make the exercise hitch-free while also expressing optimism that the success of the 6- month programme can motivate the state government to replicate it in Edo Central and Edo North Senatorial Districts.

One of the counselor/Testers, Mrs Sherifat Shaka, assured that they will leave no stone unturned in delivering on the mandate given to them.

She noted that the nine HIV/AIDs Testing Centres/ Locations which have since commenced operations include: Ring Road by Urhokpota Hall; Ikpoba Hill by Ramat Park; Ologbosere Primary School Gate by Ugbekun; Santana Market; Evbuotubu by the Town Hall; New Benin Market; Ekiosa Market; Oluku by PEC Filling Station and Edo SACA Office by Aideyan, Off Ihama Road, G.R.A. Benin City.

Vanguard