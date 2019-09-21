By Davies Iheamnachor

Gunmen: Unidentified Gunmen today killed two people identified as Nwozuruaka Anele and Anebo Amadi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

Anele and Amadi were killed in their residences in Alakahia and Rumuekini community both in Obio/Akpor LGA, in the early hours on Saturday.

It was gathered that Anele until his died was the Alakahia Chapter Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and a youth leader in the community.

Orlumati Nwozuruaka, the wife of the victim, narrated that those who killed her husband were many, regretting that her husband was killed despite several pleas by her children.

“We were sleeping when we notice some noise at our main door, I woke up, I did not know that my husband had also noticed it and woke up and ran to the bathroom.

“Immediately his killers, who were many many in number, forced their way in and asked my husband of his ATM card and he told them that it was inside the car. He requested that they follow him to the car but they said no need.

“The gunmen dragged him to the parlour. I and my children were pleading, my little daughter pleaded, ‘brother please leave my father alone’, there they shot him dead, all I could hear from my husband was mother, I am gone.”

An elder brother to the victim, Jeffrey Omejuriowhor-Amadi said his brother was killed because of his stands for justice and fairness in the community.

He called on the Government and security agencies to fish out the killers of his brother and prosecute them.

Omejuriowhor-Amadi said: “We just woke up to see the lifeless body of my younger, who do not have problem with anyone, he is not a cultist, not a rapist and not also a criminal, we are all surprised. He only stands against injustice.

“Security operatives and government must do everything possible to arrest the killers of my brother and bring to an end the incessant killings in the state, we no longer sleep with our eyes close in our own state, this thing was not like this before now”.

However, Anebo Amadi, who was murdered in Rumuekini still in Obio-Akpor was killed at his family house.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command, DSP. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the development, adding that police have restored normalcy in the areas.

He said: “I can confirm the killing of the two persons in Alakahia and Rumuekini. They were killed last night. We have commenced investigations into the killings following the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, to track down the killers.”