Gunmen kill one, injure another in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Residents of Kadunu community in Mangu local government area have expressed sadness over the killing of its community leader, Mamman Bayaro and called on security agencies to come to their aid to fish out the perpetrators of the act.

Vanguard gathered that apart from the deceased, another member of his household, Muhammadu was also shot on the leg when yet to be identified gunmen invaded his home at 7pm on Sunday.

The State Police Command has confirmed the incident and a community member, Ibrahim Usman stated the invasion of the peaceful community and the attack on the household of the community leader was “an indication that we are not safe” and appealed to the State Government and security agencies to “rise up and secure the community to forestall a recurrence.”

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mathias Tyopev who confirmed the incident said, “On the 15/09/2019 at about 7.45pm, the Mangu Police Division, Plateau State Command received a distress call to the effect that unknown gunmen attacked one Mamman Bayaro ‘m’ 54yrs old of Kadunu Village in Mangu LGA.

“As a result of the attack, the victim was shot on his chest. He was rushed to Allah Na Kowa Hospital Mangu for treatment where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Meanwhile, one Muhammadu Ibrahim ‘m’ of the same address was shot on his left leg and is receiving treatment at the same hospital. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act to face justice.”

Vanguard