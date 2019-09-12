THE Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa (CGGEJA) yesterday raised an alarm over alleged plot by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State to manipulate the outcome of the governorship election petition.

The Coalition, therefore, called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agents to beam their searchlight on the activities agents of the state government who have allegedly boasted that they will use the allocation of the state to compromise members of the panel.

In a statement signed by the Director of Communications of CGGEJA, Mr Osheku Afoyan Isaac, made available to journalists, it narrated that “as a reputable organization in Africa, we want to bring to the attention of all peace loving Nigerians, moves by some PDP chieftains in the state and other cohorts, to not only pervert the cause of justice, but also to manipulate the eventual outcome of the decision of the Imo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

“We are not unaware of the unholy meeting of these Imo PDP leaders to pressure members of the Imo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, to do their bidding, which is to manipulate the judgment of the tribunal.

“We also not unaware of the huge sums of money that exchanged hands, and of the assurance given to them that the Imo and Sokoto state governors will not be kicked out by any tribunal.

“We hereby send strong warnings to all those so involved to retrace their steps, and refrain in their attempts to pervert the cause of justice. We believe in the integrity of members of the panel therefore desperate PDP agents in Imo state must allow them to execute their job without fear or favour. The facts before the panel as regards the issues are very clear to the people of Imo state and we will not allow desperate politicians to truncate justice in the matter

“The Judiciary, as often said, has been the last hope of the common man, as represented by the Imo electorates, whose vote at the last governorship election they seek to rig through the same judiciary.

“No one can know the outcome of such evil machinations, if they so succeed, but it is pertinent that such mindless politicians, should not be allowed to inflict needless conflagration on our dear state” it stated.

It will be recalled that governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, Uche Nwosu (Action Alliance) and Ifeanyi Ararume (APGA), had petitioned the tribunal against the election of the PDP candidate, Emeka Ihedioha. Uzodinma who presented before the tribunal the results of 388 polling units omitted by INEC is asking the court to add the omitted results and declare him winner of the election haven polled the highest valid votes in the election.

Similarly, Nwosu and Ararume are asking that the election be annulled after accusing Ihedioha of failing to make the required 2/3 in the entire state just as they alleged over voting in Aboh Mbaise, Ahiazu Mbaise and Ezinihitte which they said gave Ihedioha advantage.

The tribunal rounded up its proceedings last Sunday and the parties are waiting for a date for judgment.

