The Chief of Staff to Kogi state Governor, Chief Edward Onoja has called on the people of Igala kingdom, to maintain peace, before, during and after the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

Chief Onoja who made the call on Saturday at the conferment of the title of Commander of Igala kingdom on him on the occasion of Igala Merit Award 2019, held at Igala Unity House Anyigba.

Onoja who is the deputy governor candidate of APC maintained that no meaningful development can be attained in an atmosphere of violence and crisis

He also charged the people to be united, insisting that the little progress made so far in the zone was a product of unity, assuring that more developments would come to Igala nation in the years to come.

The President, Igala Cultural and Development Association, ICDA, Abubakar Amodu, noted that the reawakening of the Igala Kingdom came as a result of the collective efforts of Igala sons and daughters towards turning over a new leaf by the people.

The ICDA President lauded the roles of sons and daughters of the kingdom on issues of development, saying more still needed to be done.

He said that one of the recipients of the 2019 Igala Merit Award Chief Edward Onoja was conferred with the Grand Commander of the Igala nation for his unquantifiable support to the development of the Kingdom.

The President appealed to Igala sons and daughters to put aside their political differences and remain one united people to enable the kingdom consolidate on its achievements.

He described the Igala unity house project as the beginning of the best and sustainable development in Igala nation, saying that ICDA has reclaimed its lost glory of providing leadership to the Igala people.

While thanking Igala sons and daughters who over the years have rallied support for the ICDA, the ICDA President specifically paid glowing tribute to Chief Edward Onoja for his focus and purposeful leadership.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Kogi East in the National Assembly, Jibrin Isah, described Chief Edward Onoja as a rare specie of the Igala nation, assured that in no distant time he would be rewarded by the people for his selfless contribution to uplifting the Igala nation.

Speaking after the conferment of award, Onoja dedicated the honour to the people, saying that he was moved by the plight of his people and had a commitment to improve on their socio-economic wellbeing.

Speaking also, the immediate Minister of State for Labour and employment, Dr. Stephen Ocheni commended ICDA for moving in the right direction.

According to him, there is the need for the people to begin to assume their rightful position in the nation as a force to be reckoned with.

He commended Governor Yahaya Bello for his renewed commitment to the development of the state and Igala kingdom in particular.

