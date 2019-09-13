Gift Kenneth: A goal oriented Entrepreneur

By Tolu Abereoje

The Nigerian business climate can be quite challenging in terms of infrastructure and unfavourable public policies that make it hard for young entrepreneurs to thrive, but such is not the case with 21-year-old Gift Kenneth, who has continued to beat the odds and ensure the best of service delivery to his clients and partners so far, earning several accolades and recognition along the way.

Born in Lagos State on the 8th of December 1998, into the family of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Sunday, Kenneth, who hails from Ndokwa West, Kwale in Delta State is a Nigerian business magnate, realtor, investor and the CEO of GSP Ken Global Services, which deals on buying of bitcoins at best rates in exchange for Naira and other foreign currencies.

He had his Nursery, Primary and Secondary education at Holy Infant Nursery, Primary and Secondary School Agbor, Delta State. He has a degree in Computer Science at the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) and went further for NIIT – National Institute of Information Technology. A global education oriented company focusing on computer knowledge and information technology.

Gift Kenneth is a goal-oriented entrepreneur and the Founder/CEO of GSP Ken Global Services.

He sees the likes of Dan Lok, Terry crew and Kevin Hart as his role models.

Vanguard