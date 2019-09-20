Ghanaian schoolchildren join global climate strike

Ghanaian schoolchildren have added their voice to the global strike to demand action is taken about climate change.

About 100 students have been marching in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, BBC reported.

Protest leader Helen Awuku said they want the government to implement climate resilient policies and adhere to its international obligations to minimise the impact of climate change on vulnerable communities.

Campaigners say rising sea levels, caused by climate change, has sped up coastal erosion, which has destroyed people’s homes on Ghana’s coast.

Millions of people are joining a global climate strike led by schoolchildren.

In Asia, hundreds of thousands of protesters, many of them students who skipped school, gathered in cities, calling for action against climate change ahead of a UN summit.

From the Pacific Islands to Australia and India, protesters took to the streets on Friday, demanding their governments take urgent steps to tackle the climate crisis and prevent an environmental catastrophe, according to a report by Aljazeera.

The strike was sparked by the 16-year-old Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, who is attending the New York protest after crossing the Atlantic by boat.

Vanguard Nigeria News.