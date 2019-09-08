Frank to APC: Stop lying, Buhari has no certificate

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has dismissed a piece of news being circulated by the APC to portray General Muhammadu Buhari as having a West African School Certificate (WASC).

Frank who was reacting to a media report, urged the APC to stop spreading falsehood as “the world knows that Buhari has no Secondary school certificate anywhere”.

According to him, the report titled: “Buhari Cambridge certificate verification; PDP agent disappointed” is a fake news from the pit of hell.

The report quoting an unnamed source had claimed among other things that “As the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal kicked off a few months ago, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sent a team of lawyers and other party agents to the University of Cambridge to confirm the authenticity of the West African School Certificate (WASC) of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“A Cambridge source said that the opposition party not only sent a delegation but also made a request seeking potential evidence, citing doubts about the authenticity of the President’s WASC results.

ALSO READ: INEC pledges commitment to FOI Law, unveils revised communication policy

“The source said that the PDP representatives who visited Cambridge were stunned to discover that the President did write the examination, passed and were even dumbfounded when they cited the well-kept records of the Cambridge University.

“The source said even the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and associates requested Cambridge provide them with a confirmation of his certificate,”

In his reaction to the report, Frank said: “It is a shame that Gen Muhammadu Buhari and his lackeys have become so shameless to the point where they churn out blatant lies to confuse Nigerians. The question is: does Gen Buhari has a WAEC certificate?

“If yes, where is it? Lai Mohammed had admitted that Buhari does not have a WAEC certificate and asked Nigerians to forgive him for not knowing where his (Buhari) certificate was 53 years after leaving Secondary School.

“This so-called Cambridge source, who is he? What is his name? Nigerians will love to get in touch with him to ascertain the veracity of the information.

“But I can assure Nigerians that the source will forever remain anonymous, the reason being that this so-called source does not exist.

“This is pure garbage being churned out by the APC’s and Buhari’s propaganda machine but glory be to God, Nigerians are not buying and will not buy the lies this time around. Instead, Nigerians are asking that Buhari be sacked, #SACKBUHARI,”

Speaking on the retirement of Justice Walter Onnoghen, Timi said the president should be impeached for no record of having completed his Secondary school. Remember, the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen voluntarily retired because of his lack of full asset declaration.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: South African mission confirms no bomb blast in Nigeria

He said: “Onnoghen was embarrassed and forced to resign from office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) for omitting to declare all his assets, yet Lai Mohammed is asking Nigerians to forgive Buhari who has no WAEC certificate and once lied that his certificate is with the military.

“General Buhari is now the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, yet he cannot fish out his certificate from the military authorities.

“The Constitution is clear. A minimum of school certificate is required to contest for the office of President. The law is also clear on the penalty for perjury.

Timi also noted that the military which was reportedly in possession of Buhari’s certificate has disputed such claim.

“Besides, even the military itself has come out boldly to say that they are not in possession of General Buhari’s WAEC certificate. Is this a ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ certificate that people cannot see?”

Vanguard.